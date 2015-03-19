(Corrects number of tranches, break-down of sukuk offer and detail of how proceeds will be used in 2nd paragraph; corrects to show 3 banks as lead arrangers, and two other investment banks as lead managers and bookrunners, in 4th paragraph)

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 State-owned Syarikat Prasarana Negara Bhd has raised 2 billion ringgit ($545 million) from Islamic bonds or sukuk, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government-guaranteed issuance was in three tranches, a five-year 700 million ringgit sukuk, a 10-year 200 million ringgit sukuk and 15-year 1.1 billion ringgit sukuk. Proceeds will go towards meeting capital expenditure.

Prasarana, which owns and operates various public transport utilities in the capital, last raised 2 billion ringgit in March 2014.

CIMB Investment Bank, Kenanga Investment Bank and RHB Investment Bank are the joint lead arrangers, while Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd and AmInvestment Bank Berhad are the lead managers and bookrunners.

($1 = 3.6705 ringgit)