* Q3 EPS $1.40 vs Wall Street view $1.39
* Revenue up 14 percent to $2.89 billion
* Forecasts Q4 EPS below Wall Street view
* Shares slightly lower
By Ernest Scheyder
Oct 26 Praxair Inc (PX.N), the largest
industrial gas supplier in North America, reported a slightly
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on strong sales to
manufacturers and chemical producers.
The company, though, issued a fourth-quarter forecast below
the average Wall Street forecast, citing an expected dent from
foreign currency conversion.
"We are continuing to see solid growth in all geographies
with the exception of Europe," Chief Executive Steve Angel said
in a statement.
For the third quarter, Praxair posted net income of $429
million, or $1.40 per share, up from $377 million, or $1.21 per
share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected $1.39 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $2.89 billion. Analysts expected
$2.83 billion.
For the fourth quarter, Praxair said it expects to earn
$1.33 to $1.38 per share. Analysts expect $1.39.
Praxair sells oxygen, argon and related materials. Rivals
include Airgas ARG.N and Air Products (APD.N).
Shares of Praxair slipped 28 cents to $101.37 in Wednesday
morning trading. The stock has gained 6 percent thus far this
year.
