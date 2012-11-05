BRIEF-Macy's sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.3775per share
Nov 5 Praxair Inc on Friday sold $700 million of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue amount was increased from the originally planned $600 million. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PRAXAIR TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 1.05 PCT MATURITY 11/07/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.961 FIRST PAY 05/07/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 1.058 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/07/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 33 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 5 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.55 PCT MATURITY 11/07/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.378 FIRST PAY 05/07/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.584 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/07/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 68 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS
LONDON, Feb 24 Economic turnaround in Russia and Brazil may be tempting investors back to BRIC equity funds, with EPFR Global on Friday reporting such funds took in new cash for two weeks in a row for the first time in five months.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.