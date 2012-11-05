Nov 5 Praxair Inc on Friday sold $700 million of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue amount was increased from the originally planned $600 million. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PRAXAIR TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 1.05 PCT MATURITY 11/07/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.961 FIRST PAY 05/07/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 1.058 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/07/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 33 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 5 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.55 PCT MATURITY 11/07/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.378 FIRST PAY 05/07/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.584 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/07/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 68 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS