July 30 Praxair Inc on Monday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PRAXAIR AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.2 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.785 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.224 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/02/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 72 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS (Editing by Andrew Hay)