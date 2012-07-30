BRIEF-Greg Creed joins Whirlpool Corp board of directors
* Greg Creed joins Whirlpool corp board of directors
July 30 Praxair Inc on Monday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PRAXAIR AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.2 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.785 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.224 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/02/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 72 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS (Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Announce appointment of Brian Zatarain as chief executive officer, effective February 17, 2017, replacing Cristiano Melcher
* Celanese announces acetic acid price increase in China