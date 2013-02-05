Heavyweight banks help European shares as rate hike talk mounts
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 5 Industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc said it will acquire NuCO2INC from private equity firm Aurora Capital Group for $1.1 billion in cash to expand its beverage carbonation business.
NuCO2 provides liquid carbon dioxide to retail establishments such as restaurants, convenience stores, taverns, theaters, theme parks, resorts and stadiums in the United States.
The business is expected to generate full-year sales of about $250 million in 2013.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.