* Expects second-qtr EPS $1.45-$1.50 vs $1.42 year earlier
* First-qtr EPS $1.30 vs $1.38 year earlier
* Revenue rises 2 percent
* Shares rise as much as 3 pct
April 24 Praxair Inc, the largest
industrial gas supplier in the Americas, forecast a stronger
second quarter as it benefits from its expansion in Asia.
Shares of the company, which reported a 7 percent fall in
first-quarter profit, rose 3 percent to $112.96 in early trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
Sales in its traditional markets such as Europe have been
slowing due to weak industrial activity, resulting in lower
packaged gases volumes in Spain and Italy.
Revenue from Europe, Praxair's third-biggest market, fell 2
percent in the first quarter. Sales from Asia rose 10 percent
during the same period.
"Our Asia business grew sales at double-digit rates in China
and Korea, due primarily to project start-ups. Sales in Brazil
improved in March driven by manufacturing and construction,"
Chief Executive Steve Angel said in a statement.
Praxair forecast second-quarter earnings in the range of
$1.45 to $1.50 per share. It reported earnings of $1.42 per
share a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting $1.51
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Praxair, which competes with Air Products and Chemicals Inc
, signed a deal with India's JSW Steel Ltd in
January to increase supply of gaseous oxygen, nitrogen and
argon. It also set up its third production facility in the
country to serve Usha Martin Ltd.
The more-than-century-old company, which sells oxygen and
argon, serves the healthcare, petroleum refining, chemicals and
aerospace industries.
The company's net profit in the first quarter fell to $391
million, or $1.30 per share, from $419 million, or $1.38 per
share, a year earlier. The fall was in part due to the impact of
devaluation of bolivar by the Venezuelan government.
After adjustments, it earned $1.38 per share, in-line with
analysts' average expectation.
Revenue rose about 2 percent to $2.89 billion.
Acquisitions contributed 3 percent to Praxair's
first-quarter sales growth.
The company bought 17 smaller gas distributors last year and
in February acquired NuCO2 Inc, a seller of beverage-grade
carbon dioxide, to capture some market share from Airgas Inc
in the high-margin packaged gas business.