July 25 Praxair Inc, the largest industrial gas supplier in North America, posted a marginally higher quarterly profit on strong sales to energy companies and manufacturers.

The company's net income rose 1 percent to $429 million, or $1.42 per share, in the second-quarter, from $425 million, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $2.81 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)