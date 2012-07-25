BRIEF-United States Steel CEO Longhi says need a fair playing field against China-CNBC
* United States Steel Corp CEO Longhi on CNBC says need a fair playing field against China
July 25 Praxair Inc, the largest industrial gas supplier in North America, posted a marginally higher quarterly profit on strong sales to energy companies and manufacturers.
The company's net income rose 1 percent to $429 million, or $1.42 per share, in the second-quarter, from $425 million, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 2 percent to $2.81 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* United States Steel Corp CEO Longhi on CNBC says need a fair playing field against China
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 23 More than a dozen of a dwindling number of protesters at a camp near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline were arrested on Thursday after defying a previous deadline set by authorities to vacate the Army-owned land.
* Dow Chemical CEO Liveris on CNBC says i think we will see tax reform by the fall