NEW YORK, April 13 A rare 15th century festival
prayer book written in Hebrew and estimated to be worth up to
$800,000 will be exhibited in New York next week ahead of its
sale at Christie's Books and Manuscripts auction in Paris next
month.
The 400-page illuminated prayer book, or Mahzor, that was
probably made in Florence is considered one of the finest and
rarest of its kind and has never been publicly exhibited.
The lavishly illustrated book on vellum, which features
Renaissance motifs, contains daily prayers and blessings for
Passover, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkoth.
"It is very beautifully written and richly decorated with
illuminations of mixed styles," said Kay Sutton, the director of
Medieval and Renaissance manuscripts in the international books
department at Christie's.
The elaborately decorated frontispiece is in the style of
Giovanni di Giuliano Boccardi, who is one of the last
representatives of the golden age of Florentine Renaissance
Illumination.
"This is the only Hebrew manuscript that we know of that he
worked on," said Sutton, adding other decorations were done by a
Jewish illuminator.
"The other thing that is really quite exceptional about it
is that it remains such an intact, unified object in a binding
that it must have received early in the 16th century which has
the coat of arms of its early Jewish owner," she explained in an
interview.
Sutton, who described the prayer book as one of the most
spectacular and exceptional works of its kind, said such a piece
rarely comes on the open market.
"One of the fascinating aspects of these manuscripts is that
they act as a testament as well to Jewish history and the
Diaspora," she added.
During the 15th century the Jewish community in Florence
flourished, its position closely linked to the powerful Medici
family.
The prayer book, which has been in the same family for
nearly 100 years, will be exhibited in New York on April 16 and
17th at Christie's New York headquarters before it is auctioned
in Paris on May 11.
"It is obviously a very special commission," said Sutton,
adding a potential buyer of the prayer book could be a
discerning and discriminating private collector, or a museum.
"It is always the case in the auction world that we are in
the dark until we see the name of the buyer on the invoice."
