July 27 The Securities and Exchange Commission
is denying a second application from Precidian Investments to
launch non-transparent active exchange-traded funds, according
to a letter from the SEC disclosed Monday.
However, Precidian is not giving up, Daniel McCabe, chief
executive officer at the firm, said in an interview.
"This is a normal part of the ETF application process. They
ask questions, you answer, and they ask more questions," McCabe
said.
Eaton Vance Corp, which has received SEC approval to
launch similar funds, called exchange-traded managed funds,
disclosed the SEC's plans to deny Precidian's applications
Monday morning.
The Boston-based firm got the letter from the SEC to
Precidian's attorney through a Freedom of Information Act
request to the agency, Eaton Vance said.
ETFs hold a basket of securities, such as equities or bonds,
and can be traded on exchanges like stocks. Most "passive" ETFs
seek to mirror the holdings of rules-based indexes, while
"active" ETFs have holdings that can be actively selected by
managers.
Currently, all ETFs are required to disclose their holdings
daily. This allows the funds' market makers to make trades that
keep the fund's share price in line with the value of its
underlying assets. But for actively managed funds, which often
gain a reputation based on a manager's winning investment
philosophy, daily transparency could allow others to "front-run"
the active manager.
In October, the SEC issued a notice stating it planned to
deny Precidian's first application for active non-transparent
ETFs over concerns that the proposed "blind trust" structure, by
which a market maker or authorized participant could execute
orders, would not enable market makers to effectively arbitrage
the proposed ETFs.
Bedford, New Jersey-based Precidian amended its application
in December to state that market makers would receive a full
portfolio of each ETF, according to the letter.
But in its letter, dated April 17, the agency wrote it
believes that the second application poses a new set of
regulatory concerns by allowing market makers to have non-public
information before other market participants, according to the
letter.
"Accordingly, we are unwilling to support the request for
exemptive relief in the new application," the agency wrote in
the letter.
Precidian may withdraw the application and refile a new
proposal, which Precidian is working on, McCabe said.
"I am glad to see that Eaton Vance is so focused on us,
while we focus on doing our business," he said.
