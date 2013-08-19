WELLINGTON Aug 20 New Zealand commercial
property investor Precinct Properties Ltd posted a more
than tripling in profit on Tuesday, on higher rental income,
property value gains, and a tax gain.
The company, formerly called the AMP Office Trust Ltd,
reported a net profit of NZ$157.5 million ($127 million) for the
12 months to June 30 compared with NZ$45.1 million the year
before.
The latest result had a gain of NZ$46.3 million on the value
of its building portfolio against a NZ$5.5 million gain the year
before.
It also reported a non-operating deferred tax gain of
NZ$39.7 million from a change in the estimate of provisions for
depreciation claw-back.
It said its full year dividend would be 5.12 cents a share
against last year's 5.04 cents.
Precinct, which owns 15 office buildings and a shopping mall
in the central business districts in Auckland and Wellington,
said it was looking for earnings growth from increased occupancy
rates on improved demand.
($1=NZ$1.24)
(Gyles Beckford)