Australian shares rise for third day on strong resources; NZ gains
March 16 Australian shares extended gains into a third session on Thursday, helped by gains in resources stocks as commodity prices surged.
WELLINGTON Aug 13 New Zealand commercial property investor Precinct Properties Ltd reported on Wednesday a flat full year profit despite a lift in earnings.
The company, which owns central city office buildings and shopping centres, said its annual profit for the year to June 30 was NZ$117.2 million ($98.82 million) compared with the previous year's NZ$157.5 million, which had included a NZ$39.7 million tax credit.
Excluding the tax credit the net result was virtually unchanged from the previous year, with net operating income rising 9.4 percent.
It declared a dividend of 5.4 cents a share compared with 5.12 cents a year ago.
($1 = NZ$1.1860)
HONG KONG, March 16 Hong Kong financial and property shares climbed on Thursday after the central bank raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent, tracking a hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.