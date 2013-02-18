WELLINGTON Feb 19 New Zealand commercial office
property investor Precinct Properties Ltd reported a
near-16 percent rise in first half profit on Tuesday, on the
back of improved leasing and acquisitions.
The company said net profit for the half-year to Dec. 31 was
NZ$23.6 million ($19.8 million) against NZ$20.4 million a year
earlier.
The company said rental income rose nearly 7 percent, as it
leased more space and received the first income from a shopping
mall in Auckland bought last September for NZ$90 million.
It said occupancy rose to 95 percent from 92 percent,
although the average length of leases eased.
Shares in the company, which owns 15 office buildings and a
shopping mall in the central business districts in Auckland and
Wellington, closed on Monday at NZ$1.04 a share, having gained
more than 6 percent so far this year, nearly double the gain for
the benchmark NZX-50 index.
It said it would pay a second quarter dividend of 2.56 cents
a share.
($1=NZ$1.19)
