Jan 23 Precio Systemutveckling publ AB :

* Says has signed a letter of intent with Fishbone's main owner about a merger

* Will acquire all shares in Fishbone

* Purchase price is about 29 million Swedish crowns ($3.51 million)

* Purchase price will be paid partly through new share issue of maximum 900,000 B-shares and partly in cash

* Says estimated completion date is March 3, 2015 ($1 = 8.2521 Swedish crowns)