Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 23 Precio Systemutveckling publ AB :
* Says has signed a letter of intent with Fishbone's main owner about a merger
* Will acquire all shares in Fishbone
* Purchase price is about 29 million Swedish crowns ($3.51 million)
* Purchase price will be paid partly through new share issue of maximum 900,000 B-shares and partly in cash
* Says estimated completion date is March 3, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2521 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order