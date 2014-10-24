Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 24 Precio Systemutveckling publ AB :
* Q3 revenue 28.0 million Swedish crowns versus 22.5 million crowns
* Q3 EBITA 1.5 million crowns versus 0.4 million crowns
* Says considers extraordinary dividend of 0.50 crowns per share representing a total dividend payment of 3.9 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)