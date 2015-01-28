Jan 28 Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 1.25 percent on Tuesday from Monday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, remained unchanged during the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.

Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs

GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ)

SPDR Gold Trust 24,199,961.1 Jan 27 23,902,263.9 Jan 26 297,697.2 1.25% 1,404,401.7

ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 7,386,589.2 Jan 27 7,481,206.8 Jan 26 -94,617.6 -1.26% 214,564.6

COMEX Gold Trust 5,386,650.0 Jan 27 5,386,650.0 Jan 26 0.0 0.00% 204,485.8

ZKB Physical Gold ** 4,493,687.5 Jan 16 4,493,687.5 Jan 16 -- -- 71,143.1

Julius Baer Physical Gold *** 1,673,610.0 Jan 22 1,673,610.0 Jan 22 -- -- 33,350.0

Sprott Physical Gold Trust 1,270,757.0 Jan 27 1,270,757.0 Jan 26 0.0 0.00% -29,761.0

ABSA - NewGold ETF 1,085,852.7 Jan 26 1,085,900.4 Jan 23 -47.7 0.00% -20,483.2

ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 763,648.7 Jan 27 763,648.7 Jan 26 0.0 0.00% -20,133.6

Total 46,260,756.2 46,057,724.3 203,031.9 0.44% 1,857,567.4

SILVER

iShares Silver Trust 319,314,728.3 Jan 27 319,314,728.3 Jan 26 0.0 0.00% -10,249,438.4

ZKB Physical Silver 77,256,141.3 Jan 16 77,256,141.3 Jan 16 -- -- 180,711.2

Sprott Physical Silver 49,287,870.0 Jan 27 49,287,870.0 Jan 26 0.0 0.00% 0.0

ETF Securities silver ex-US 47,384,938.6 Jan 27 47,384,938.6 Jan 26 0.0 0.00% 8,479,859.4

ETFS Physical Silver Shares 17,806,171.4 Jan 27 18,100,878.4 Jan 26 -294,707.0 -1.63% -594,745.9

Julius Baer Physical Silver 15,146,990.0 Jan 22 15,146,990.0 Jan 22 -- -- 490,000.0

Total 526,196,839.6 526,491,546.6 -294,707.0 -0.06% -1,693,613.7

PLATINUM

ABSA - NewPlat ETF 1,104,236.8 Jan 23 1,104,236.8 Jan 23 -- -- -278.9

ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 494,798.0 Jan 27 494,798.0 Jan 26 0.0 0.00% -19,673.5

ETF Securities platinum ex-US 348,831.0 Jan 27 351,959.7 Jan 26 -3,128.7 -0.89% -5,652.5

ZKB Physical Platinum 277,172.6 Jan 16 277,172.6 Jan 16 -- -- -124.4

Julius Baer Physical Platinum 103,565.0 Jan 22 103,565.0 Jan 22 -- -- 3,820.0

Total 2,328,603.4 2,331,732.1 -3,128.7 -0.13% -21,909.3

PALLADIUM

Standard Bank AfricaPalladium # 701,617.9 Jan 27 697,620.0 Jan 26 3,997.9 0.57% -1,213.7

ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 508,153.4 Jan 23 508,153.4 Jan 23 -- -- -8,103.8

ETF Securities palladium ex-US 497,141.8 Jan 27 503,837.4 Jan 26 -6,695.6 -1.33% -16,245.6

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 489,974.5 Jan 27 489,974.5 Jan 26 0.0 0.00% -24,529.0

ZKB Physical Palladium 239,422.9 Jan 16 239,422.9 Jan 16 -- -- 1,368.5

Julius Baer Physical Palladium 143,443.0 Jan 22 143,443.0 Jan 22 -- -- 2,970.0

Total 2,579,753.5 2,582,451.2 -2,697.7 -0.10% -45,753.6

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the Julius Baer Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. (Bengaluru Commodities desk)