SINGAPORE Oct 5 The most active U.S. gold futures contract GCcv1 jumped 1 percent to an intraday high of $1,635 an ounce on Wednesday as the euro rebounded against the dollar despite lingering fears about the debt crisis in Europe.

The euro fought to hold gains in early trade, having been swept higher by a wave of short covering sparked by news that euro zone ministers were considering ring-fencing the region's banking sector from the sovereign debt crisis.

