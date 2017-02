LONDON Dec 21 Gold prices extended gains on Wednesday after the European Central Bank said it had lent 489 billion euros in a three-year tender, a greater take-up than market participants had been expecting, which analysts hope will ease bank funding concerns.

The news boosted the euro and assets seen as higher risk, like stocks.

Spot gold was up 1.5 percent at $1,637.79 an ounce at 1032 GMT, having earlier hit a high of $1,641.50 an ounce.