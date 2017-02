PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise as dollar gives up gains

Feb 16 Gold prices inched up on Thursday as the dollar drifted down from one-month highs hit in the previous session on upbeat U.S. economic data. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had edged up 0.1 percent to $1,233.16 per ounce at 0053 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,234.6. * U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in January and consumer prices recorded their biggest gain in nearly four years, boosting prospects of an