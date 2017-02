LONDON, June 1 Gold rose 2.5 percent to break above $1,600 an ounce for the first time since May 10 on Friday, after weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls data fuelled expectations the Federal Reserve could unleash another round of monetary easing to boost growth.

Spot gold hit a high of $1,602.79 an ounce and was up 2.4 percent at $1,600.49 an ounce at 1334 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery were up $38.80 an ounce at $1,603.00. (Reporting by Jan Harvey)