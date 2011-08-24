PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar gains vs yen; US jobs data in focus

* Gold off 11-week highs hit Thursday * U.S. nonfarm payroll data due 1330 GMT * SPDR Gold holdings up for second day (Updates prices, adds comment) By Sethuraman N R Feb 3 Gold prices slipped on Friday as the dollar rose against the yen after Japan offered to buy government bonds and attention shifted to key U.S. jobs data later in the day. Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,212.91 an ounce by 0557 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,214.90. T