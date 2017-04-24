LONDON, April 24 The London Metal Exchange's launch of its new precious metals contracts will be delayed until July 10, more than a month later than previously announced, the exchange's chief executive, Matt Chamberlain, said at a briefing on Monday.

The new gold and silver contracts - a mix of daily and monthly contracts designed to allow industrial users to hedge specific dates - were due to go live in early June.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by David Clarke)