April 16 Silver stockpiles in Comex-monitored
warehouses r ose to their highest level in at least 10 years,
s howing near-term supply of the metal is plentiful as mine
output holds at record levels and the global economic recovery
struggles for traction.
The rise is not reflected in silver prices, however,
suggesting a fluid relationship between stocks and spot prices.
Silver prices have risen 13 percent so far in 2012, while
inventories have increased by more than 20 percent.
The U.S.-based silver stockpiles stood at 141.59 million
ounces on Friday, up from 140.6 million ounces the previous day
and 102.65 million ounces a year ago.
That figure reflects both registered stocks - material
covered by an ownership title - and eligible stocks at
warehouses monitored by Comex.
"When you are seeing people delivering into Comex, it is
typically because they have nothing better to do with the
metal," Mitsui Precious Metals analyst David Jollie said.
"Generally if you are seeing Comex stocks building, you
would say that means that premiums are not particularly high
anywhere, and that means that (global) demand is low."
Stocks fell to their lowest in nearly a decade at 97.86
million ounces last June, shortly after prices crashed
spectacularly from record highs near $50 an ounce, shedding a
third of their value in just six sessions.
They have since ground steadily higher. Stocks are currently
28 percent above their levels last April when silver prices hit
record highs.
HSBC analyst James Steel said the rise is partly symptomatic
of increased mine output, which metals consultancy GFMS
estimates will have reached another record high last year near
770 million ounces.
"Industrial demand is not poor by any means, particularly
for electronics, but it has been matched by an increase in
production," Steel said. "It is more natural for that to go into
Comex, because most (silver) is produced in the Americas."
