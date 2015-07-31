(Recasts paragraph 1 to show factors for sales surge, adds Mint
NEW YORK, July 31 American Eagle gold coin sales
surged to the highest in more than two years, U.S. Mint data
showed on Friday, after prices tumbled as much as 8 percent to a
5-1/2-year low and spurred a buying spree in the United States.
American Eagle silver coin sales jumped to 5.5 million
ounces, the highest since January despite a 2-1/2-week halt in
sales after the Mint ran out of supplies.
Sales of American Eagle gold coins jumped to 170,000 ounces
in July, up 124 percent from June and the highest since April
2013, when a historic selloff in bullion unleashed a surge in
pent-up demand, ending a decade-long run-up in prices.
The surge in demand this month came as spot gold prices
fell to $1,077 an ounce, on expectations for a U.S.
interest rate hike and after a dramatic selling spree took place
during early Chinese trading hours.
In silver, the Mint halted sales of 2015 American Eagle
coins on July 7 after selling out as the price of spot silver
tumbled to a seven-week low. Silver prices extended their
descent to a six-year low at $14.33 an ounce.
"I don't think anyone anticipated the sales in silver. This
is normally a quiet time," said Ellen McCullom, U.S. Mint plant
manager at West Point, New York, in a Thursday interview, adding
that they had "normal" inventory levels.
Sales resumed on Monday and 2.82 million of the 3 million
ounces allocated sold this week, Mint data showed.
The Mint has allocated 1 million ounces of the silver coins
to be sold next week, McCullom said.
"This is selling at such a high rate," said Jennifer Butkus,
production manager at the Mint, adding sales appeared to be on
track for 40 million ounces by the end of the year.
Just over 44 million ounces of American Eagle silver coins
sold in 2014.
