(Adds details)
Feb 14 Swedish software biometric company
Precise Biometrics on Tuesday said it expected sales
to its biggest client to stop completely during the latter part
of the year and to be replaced by other clients as it forecast
flat 2017 revenue.
* "Revenues from our biggest customer, Fingerprint Cards
(FPC), continue to fall quarter on quarter in the mobile devices
segment and is expected to cease completely during the second
half of the year," CEO Hakan Persson said in a statement
* Says its other customers show solid growth and expects
gradually increasing volumes starting from the second half of
the year, which is why it expects net sales for the full year to
be in line with net sales for 2016
* Q4 consolidated net sales increased to SEK 25.7 (23.5)
million.
* Q4 operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) totaled
SEK 3.8 (6.7) million.
* Q4 cash flow from operations improved to SEK 11.8 (8.8)
million
* Says anticipates a weaker revenue development during the
first half of the year because of reduced revenues from FPC
* Says expects gradually increasing volumes starting from
the second half of the year
* CEO says "I am confident that Precise Biometrics
thereafter will continue to have a high growth considering our
position in the market."
* Says market for mobile devices with fingerprint sensors,
excluding Apple, doubled in 2016 from 300 to 600 million devices
* Says believes the mobile market will continue to develop
rapidly and reach a total of almost 900 million devices in 2017
* Says about smart cards, wearables and IoT (Internet of
Things) devices: "We are involved in a large number of
well-advanced projects in which we are expecting modest initial
volumes during the year"
* Says it is difficult to assess how quickly the market for
new product areas will grow, but convinced that over time the
market has the potential to be at least as large as the market
for mobile devices
* Says during the quarter we intensified our collaboration
with many of our customers in major integration projects at the
premises of mobile phone manufacturers and expect this to be
generating major volumes during the latter part of the year and
continuing into 2018
* Fingerprint Cards in April 2016 said it would develop its
own algorithm
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Daniel Dickson)