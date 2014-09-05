Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, Sept 5 Precise Biometrics AB : * Fingerprint technology in leading smartphone * Says Sept. 4 Fingerprint Cards announced the first launch of a smartphone that uses fingerprint sensor FPC1020. * The fingerprint algorithm in FPC1020 is jointly developed by Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)