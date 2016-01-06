Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported:
BRUSSELS Jan 6 The European Commission said on Wednesday it had approved Berkshire Hathaway's planned $32.3 billion acquisition of Precision Castparts Corp, a maker of aerospace and other parts.
The Commission said in a statement it had concluded that the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns given the absence of horizontal overlaps and the limited vertical relationships between the activities of the two companies.
The purchase is Berkshire's largest, and accelerates its transformation from a company largely dependent on insurance businesses into one resembling the broader U.S. economy, including a railroad, several industrial companies, utilities, a car dealership and consumer goods businesses. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)
