BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties sells Santa Monica asset
* Hudson Pacific Properties- 50,687-square-foot office redevelopment and related development land sold for $35 million before credits, prorations and closing costs
Aug 10 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it will buy aircraft components maker Precision Castparts Corp in a deal valued at about $37.2 billion, including debt.
Berkshire's offer of $235 per share is a premium of 21.2 percent to Precision Castparts' Friday close of $193.88. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 27 Sealed Air Corp said it would sell its cleaning and chemicals systems division, Diversey Care, and its food hygiene and cleaning business to Bain Capital Private Equity for about $3.2 billion, as it focuses on its higher-margin businesses.