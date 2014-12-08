BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Precision Drilling Corp said it expected 2015 capital spending to be C$493 million ($430 million), down 44 percent from its planned expenditure this year.
Precision Drilling also lowered its 2014 capital spending plans by C$23 million to C$885 million. ($1 = 1.1443 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.