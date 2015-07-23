July 23 Canadian drilling contractor Precision
Drilling Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss,
hurt by lower drilling activity in North America.
The company posted a loss of C$29.8 million ($22.9 million),
or 10 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June
30, bigger than the C$7.2 million, or 2 Canadian cents, it
reported a year earlier.
The company reported a loss in the year-ago quarter as it
changed its method of calculating depreciation.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company's revenue fell nearly 30
percent to C$334.5 million.
($1 = 1.2975 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bengaluru)