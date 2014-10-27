RPT-BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends revolving credit from Seadrill
* Says it has extended $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to April 31, 2017
Oct 27 Precision Drilling Corp , Canada's largest oil and natural gas drilling contractor, reported a 79 percent jump in third-quarter profit, helped by higher pricing and drilling activity.
The company's net income rose to C$52.8 million ($47 million), or 18 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$29.4 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company's revenue rose about 20 percent to C$584.6 million.
The company also raised its quarterly dividend 17 percent to 7 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = C$1.1226) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
