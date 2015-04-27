(Compares with estimates, adds details about results)
April 27 Precision Drilling Corp
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as job cuts and
other cost-cutting measures helped Canada's largest drilling
contractor maintain margins despite a steep decline in drilling
activities.
Calgary-based Precision Drilling said it had 2,200 fewer
employees on April 24 than it had at the end of 2014, when its
workforce stood at 7,834.
The company said it also consolidated three operating
facilities in North America.
Precision Drilling's contract drilling services operating
expenses fell by 21 percent to C$251.2 million ($206.6 million)
in the first quarter ended March 31, from a year earlier.
The fall in expenses helped the company mitigate the impact
of a more than 50 percent drop in drilling activity in Canada
and the United States due to a dramatic fall in global oil
prices.
"During the first quarter, demand for North American land
drilling services failed to meet even the most pessimistic
forecasts as our customers continue to seek ways to reduce
spending and budgets in this low commodity price environment,"
Chief Executive Kevin Neveu said in a statement on Monday.
Precision Drilling's rig count in the United States fell to
80 in the quarter from 94 a year earlier. Rig count in Canada
fell to 69 from 127.
However, the company raised its capital spending forecast
for the current year by 8.3 percent to C$506 million due to a
stronger dollar.
Net earnings fell 76.3 percent to C$24 million, or 8
Canadian cents per share. Analysts on average had expected
earnings of 5 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell nearly 24 percent to C$512.1 million but came
in above the Wall Street estimate of C$496.4 million.
($1 = 1.2167 Canadian dollars)
