BRIEF-United Airlines expands roles for three memebers of executive leadership team
* Brett Hart will assume newly created position of executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel
April 24 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp posted a bigger quarterly loss due to higher costs of moving some rigs to meet a jump in demand from U.S. shale producers.
The company's net loss widened to C$22.6 million ($16.9 million), or 8 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$19.9 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
However, revenue rose 14.6 percent to C$345.8 million, the company said on Monday. ($1 = 1.34 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co