* Brett Hart will assume newly created position of executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel
(Adds Q1 details, I/B/E/S estimates)
April 24 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp reported a smaller-than-expected rise in revenue as the rates customers paid to hire rigs fell despite increased demand.
North American oil producers have started putting rigs back to work, encouraged by a 70 percent jump in U.S. crude oil prices since they hit near-record lows in February 2016.
Precision Drilling's rig count in the United States rose to 47 from 32 in the first quarter ended March 31. The company has 76 active rigs in Canada.
However, revenue from rig utilization per day fell 22.4 percent to C$18,524 in Canada, while in the United States it dropped 37.3 percent to $19,972.
The company's net loss widened to C$22.6 million ($16.9 million), or 8 Canadian cents per share, from C$19.9 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company lost 8 Canadian cents per share. Analysts on average had expected Precision to lose 10 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 14.6 percent to C$345.8 million, but missed estimates of C$351.87 million. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: