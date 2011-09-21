* Local investors to get 51 pct of floated shares
* IPO will offer discount to book value-broker
* Airline to spend $11 mln on aircraft
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 21 Tanzania's Precision Air
will allow foreign investors to buy up to 49 percent of its
initial public offering (IPO) next month, according to a
prospectus for the airline's planned share sale.
Local investors in east Africa's second-largest economy have
been allocated a minimum of 51 percent of the IPO.
"The remaining 49 percent can be allotted to Tanzanian
persons and non-Tanzanian persons. Tanzanian persons are,
however, not permitted to buy these additional shares on behalf
of non-Tanzanian persons," the prospectus said.
The sponsoring broker for the IPO, Orbit Securities, said in
a letter to investors the pricing of the offer at 475 shillings
per share represented a discount of 11.6 percent to the
airline's fair value.
"The strategic partnership with Kenya Airways entered in
2003 has transformed Precision Air Services into a
professionally run modern regional airline," said Orbit Chief
Executive Laurean Malauri.
Kenya Airways owns 49 percent of Tanzania's biggest airline,
the remaining majority stake is owned by Michael Shirima,
chairman and founder of the airline.
The shareholders will see their stakes diluted after the
IPO.
Subscriptions to the issue of 58,841,750 shares run from
Oct. 7-28, with the airline scheduled to be listed on the Dar es
Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) on December 8.
The prospectus said Precision Air has registered an annual
growth of 27 percent since 2003, with total passenger traffic
rising to nearly 700,000 in 2010/11.
"The projection in the airline's current financial year is
to uplift 965,214 passengers, equivalent to a 44 percent
increase until the end of the season in March 2012," the
prospectus said.
FLEET MODERNISATION
The airline plans to raise close to 28 billion shillings
($17 million) from the IPO, with the funds to be largely used to
finance the modernisation and expansion of its fleet.
Precision Air has 11 aircraft, which includes nine ATR
planes and two Boeing 737-300 series aircraft.
The airline said it plans to spend a total of 18.2 billion
shillings of the capital raised from the IPO for fleet expansion
and acquisition of aircraft spare parts.
It will also invest in opening and developing new routes,
training flight crews and engineers, ground handling equipment,
information systems and the enhancement of its working capital.
The airline holds about 65 percent of the local market share
and became the country's dominant airline after the gradual
collapse of state-run national flag carrier Air Tanzania.
Precision Air, which employs some 600 people, saw its assets
soar from 23.9 billion shillings in 2006 to 239.7 billion
shillings in 2011.
Operating profit has jumped from 7.74 billion shillings to
11.92 billion shillings over the past five years.
Risks listed in the prospectus obtained by Reuters include
fluctuations in fuel prices and the exchange rate.
"A substantial portion of the company's total expenditure
comprises fuel expenditure. Increases in the fuel price will
increase the company's expenses and hence reduce the company's
profitability," said the prospectus.
($1 = 1641.000 Tanzanian Shillings)
(Editing by David Clarke and Jane Merriman)