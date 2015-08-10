BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties sells Santa Monica asset
* Hudson Pacific Properties- 50,687-square-foot office redevelopment and related development land sold for $35 million before credits, prorations and closing costs
(Corrects headline to say Berkshire Hathaway Inc is the acquirer, not Precision Castparts)
Aug 10 Precision Castparts Corp : * Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to acquire Precision Castparts Corp for $235 per
share in cash * Says deal valued at about $37.2 billion * Deal for $235 per share * Deal for about $37.2 billion * PCC will continue to do business around the world under the Precision
Castparts name and maintain its headquarters in Portland * Credit Suisse acted as financial advisor to PCC and PCC's legal counsel is
Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and Stoel Rives LLP * Says Berkshire hathaway's legal counsel is munger, tolles & olson llp * 3 nominees who would have joined PCC's board if elected at PCC's upcoming
annual meeting have withdrawn their candidacy * Says transaction includes outstanding Precision Castparts pcc) net debt * Pcc does not intend to nominate replacement directors for election at the
annual meeting in three nominees' place * Other than Delaney, Palmer,Wolfenbarger, nominees named ,all of whom serve on
PCC's board to stand for election at annual meeting * Berkshire hathaway chairman Warren buffett says "I've admired PCC's operation for a long time" * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 27 Sealed Air Corp said it would sell its cleaning and chemicals systems division, Diversey Care, and its food hygiene and cleaning business to Bain Capital Private Equity for about $3.2 billion, as it focuses on its higher-margin businesses.