UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
* To get $71 mln refund
* Sees getting reassessment of $26 mln in tax plus $11 mln in interest
* Sees Q3 charge of $50 mln
* To waive all rights to appeal reassessment (Follows alerts)
Sept 6 Precision Drilling , Canada's largest oil-and-gas well drilling company, said it will get $71 million in refund after it reached a tax reassessment agreement with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
Precision now expects to get an income tax reassessment from CRA of $26 million plus $11 million in interest.
In February, it received a reassessment notice for federal tax and interest of $216 million relating to a 2005 transaction.
Precision objected to the reassessment and was required to pay $108 million toward the reassessed balance as part of the appeal process.
The company also said it expects a $50 million one-time charge related to the settlement to reflect in its third-quarter net earnings. Additionally, it expects the CRA settlement to result in an Alberta income tax reassessment and interest charges totalling to $13 million.
Precision, whose peers include Trinidad Drilling Ltd and Ensign Energy Services Inc , will waive all rights to appeal the reassessment.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at C$13.01 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
