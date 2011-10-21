* Says demand for additional super series rigs to remain high

* Q3 EPS C$0.29 vs C$0.20 year ago

* Revenue up 37 pct (Adds details, shares)

Oct 21 Precision Drilling Corp reported a 48 percent rise in third-quarter profit, and said it expects dayrates to continue to increase through the fourth quarter despite the economic uncertainty.

Canada's largest oil and gas drilling contractor, which has been expanding operations in the United States as energy companies target large gas-liquids and oil shale prospects, said it continues to see high levels of demand for additional super series rigs.

This interest is likely to result in additional new build and rig contract upgrades during the last two months of the year and into 2012, the company said.

During the third quarter, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil averaged $89.59 per barrel, 18 percent higher than the year-ago period.

Precision expects its active rig count during the winter drilling season to surpass levels achieved last winter.

The company earned C$83.5 million, 29 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$56.3 million, or 20 Canadian cents share, a year ago.

The latest quarter results included an income tax charge of 9 Canadian cents a share and a foreign exchange gain of a similar amount.

Revenue rose 37 percent to C$492.9 million, due to a rise in rates and drill utilization days in Canada and the United States.

Although wet weather hurt activity levels in Canada during the first part of the quarter, they increased rapidly in August and September, the company said in a statement.

The company continues to see capital expenditure of C$880 million for 2011, with an additional C$413 million expected to be carried over to 2012 to complete the 2011 new build program.

As of Oct. 21, nine new build rigs have been delivered and another nine are expected to be delivered by the end of the year, with 24 expected to be delivered in 2012, the company said.

Precision shares closed at C$11.60 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. They are up 18 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)