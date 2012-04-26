HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 1:45 P.M. EST/1845 GMT
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
April 25 Precision Drilling Corp posted its seventh consecutive quarterly profit on higher dayrates and drilling activity in North America.
First-quarter Net income rose to C$111 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, from C$65.6 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 22 percent to C$640.1 million. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE Feb 3 Oil majors and trading houses are set to ship an unprecedented volume of U.S. crude oil to Asia in coming weeks, boosting already high flows to the region due to higher prices from OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. Republicans on Friday repealed a securities disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at energy and mining companies and voted to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on extractive industries.