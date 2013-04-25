BRIEF-Norsat posts Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
April 25 Precision Drilling Corp, Canada's largest oil and gas drilling contractor, reported a 16 percent decline in first-quarter earnings, hurt by lower North American drilling activity due to depressed natural gas prices.
The company's net earnings fell to C$93.3 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter, from C$111.1 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 7 percent to C$595.7 million.
* Intersect ENT submits new drug application to FDA for office-based resolve steroid releasing implant for recurrent chronic sinus disease
* Q4 FFO per share view C$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: