July 25 Precision Drilling Corp,
Canada's largest oil and gas drilling contractor, reported an 11
percent rise in quarterly profit on higher rates but cut its
adjusted capital expenditure plan for the year citing
lower-than-expected industry activity.
Precision, which runs about a quarter of Canada's onshore
drilling rigs, said lower commodity prices have led some
customers to cut their capital spending budgets and this may
continue to impact activity levels throughout the second half of
the year.
The company cut its adjusted capital expenditure to C$875
million ($858.1 million) from C$975 million. Its initial budget
for the year was C$1.14 billion.
"Precision remains mindful of the volatile and weakened oil
prices and depressed natural gas prices, the reduction in our
customers' cash flow and the potential impact that has on our
business," Chief Executive Kevin Neveu said in a statement.
The company said it expects pricing pressure to continue for
lower-tier assets if commodity price weakness and market
uncertainty persist.
Net income in the second quarter rose to C$18.3 million, or
6 Canadian cents per share, from C$16.4 million, or 6 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 11 percent to C$382 million.
Precision shares, which have fallen 55 percent in the past
year, closed at C$7.45 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0197 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones in Calgary and Bhaswati
Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)