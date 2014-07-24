BRIEF-Entergy CEO Leo Denault's FY 2016 total compensation was $13.5 mln
* CEO Leo Denault's FY 2016 total compensation $13.5 million versus $13.1 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mRuOTP Further company coverage:
July 24 Precision Drilling Corp , Canada's largest oil and gas drilling contractor, reported a 25 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher pricing and drilling activity in North America.
The company posted a loss of C$7 million ($6.5 million), or 2 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, after it changed its method of calculating depreciation.
The change reduced earnings by about C$14 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, the company said.
Precision Drilling reported a profit of C$473,000 - break-even on a per share basis - a year earlier.
Revenue rose to C$475 million from C$379 million. ($1 = 1.0720 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 21 Lockheed Martin Corp CEO Marillyn Hewson said on Tuesday she is "more optimistic than ever" about the company's growth outlook because affordable defense products align with the Trump administration's goals.
March 21 U.S. Justice Department investigators have subpoenaed top executives of several container shipping companies as part of an investigation into price fixing, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.