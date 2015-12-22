Dec 22 The growth equity arm of buyout firm TPG
Capital LP has invested $75 million in life sciences services
company Precision for Medicine, according to people familiar
with the matter, the latest in a string of TPG investments in
the healthcare sector.
The sources asked not to be identified ahead of an
announcement of the investment later on Tuesday.
Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Precision for Medicine helps
pharmaceutical and life sciences companies develop and
commercialize new drugs. The company was founded in 2013 by
healthcare executives Ethan Leder and Mark Clein with $150
million in financing led by investment firms Oak Investment
Partners, J.H. Whitney and Company, and LCI Capital.
TPG has invested steadily in the healthcare sector since the
firm was founded in 1992 by David Bonderman and James Coulter.
For example, it bought generic drugmaker Par Pharma for $1.9
billion in 2012 before selling it to pharmaceutical firm Endo
International Plc for about $8 billion earlier this
year.
TPG Growth manages more than $7 billion, while TPG has $70.2
billion of capital under management in total.
The global healthcare sector has seen a blitz of merger and
acquisition activity this year that culminated in Pfizer Inc's
$160 billion acquisition of Botox maker Allergan Plc
in November, a deal that will create the world's largest
drugmaker.
