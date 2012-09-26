MILAN, Sept 26 Struggling Italian real estate management company Prelios said on Wednesday it would continue talks with Italian investment firm Feidos and U.S. asset manager Fortess, which have made rival bids for Prelios.

Debt-ridden Prelios, which posted a 125.7 million euro loss in the first half of the year.

In its statement, Prelios it said talks would also involve its creditors and controlling shareholders

Prelios had said last week that the two offers would help recapitalise the company and fix its its finances. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)