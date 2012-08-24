MILAN Aug 24 Italy's second-largest real estate management company Prelios expects to receive two offers by Saturday, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

U.S. asset managment company Fortress and an Italian consortium are close to lodging bids to buy a stake in Prelios, which has over 12 billion euros ($15.10 billion) in assets under management.

Fortress would invest 100 million euros in Prelios via a capital increase, half of which would be in cash, the source said.

The Italian consortium led by a former executive from Italy's largest real estate fund, Fimit, was ready to invest 150 million euros in cash, the source added.

Prelios, which had no comment, will hold a board meeting on August 28 to examine the offers. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin)