UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN Aug 28 Italian real estate management company Prelios said it lost 125.7 million euros in the first half of 2012 following a writedown of 90 million euros on its real estate portfolio and for restructuring costs.
The company said it mandated its chairman to call an extraordinary shareholders meeting in the wake of the loss, which is more than one-third of the company's capital.
Prelios said that its targets are no longer achievable, and will set new targets after taking extraordinary measures. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts