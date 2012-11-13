UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 13 Italian real estate asset management company Prelios said on Tuesday it approved a memorandum of understanding with Feidos, as expected, for a cash injection to strengthen the loss-making group's capital structure.
"In order to reach the final agreement, Prelios and Feidos have arranged an extension of the exclusive (talks) until December 21," the company said in a statement.
Prelios plans a capital increase of 185 million euros, it said in a statement after a board meeting.
Chief Executive Officer Paolo Massimiliano Bottelli has resigned, the group said.
It posted a net loss of 152.9 million, partly the result of property and non-performing loan writedowns for more than 100 million. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources