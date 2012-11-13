* Approves a 185-million-euro capital increase

* To restructure 500 million euros in debt (Adds detail, share price, trader comment)

MILAN Nov 13 Loss-making Italian real estate asset management company Prelios said on Tuesday it approved a 185-million-euro rescue deal with Feidos, as well as a plan to restructure over 500 million euros in debt.

The company needs the cash injection to remain a going concern, it said on August 28, and the announcement is a victory for Pirelli chairman Marco Tronchetti Prover, which controls the company through his Camfin holding company. Pirelli is among Prelios' creditors.

Prelios plans a capital increase of 185 million euros, it said in a statement after a board meeting.

"In order to reach the final agreement, Prelios and Feidos have arranged an extension of the exclusive (talks) until December 21," the company said in a statement.

Of the 185 million euros, at least 100 million euros will be in cash and the rest will be a debt-for-equity swap.

The company's debt of about 561 million euros will be re-negotiated with creditors to an estimated 250 million euros, it said. The remainder will be converted into "quasi-equity" instruments.

Shares fell 8.5 percent to 0.07 euros after the announcement.

"The third-quarter losses were in line with expectations," said a trader. "The most important thing is the company has signed the memorandum with Feidos calling for a capital increase and a debt renegotiation."

The capital increase calls for controlling shareholders to take up at least 25 million euros of the total, and Feidos will take up another 20 million euros. Details of the capital increase will be defined in further negotiations, the company said, and will be carried out at market conditions.

Camfin, insurer Generali, bank Intesa San Paolo and Massimo Moratti said they will support the capital increase.

Chief Executive Officer Paolo Massimiliano Bottelli has resigned, the group said.

It posted a net loss of 152.9 million, partly the result of property and non-performing loan writedowns for more than 100 million. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Valentina Caiazzo; Editing by Louise Heavens)