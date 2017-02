MILAN Dec 28 Italian real estate company Prelios has signed a refinancing deal for an overall amount of 539 million euros of fully-committed credit lines, the company said on Wednesday.

The contract comprises renewal of a club deal with a series of Italian banks for 359 million euros and the renewal of financing from previous owner Pirelli & C for 160 million euro, it said in a statement.

"Closure of the refinancing, reached earlier than the maturity of July 31, 2012, allows Prelios to be able to focus on developing its own business," it said.

