MILAN Feb 25 A group of investors including
former Enel head Fulvio Conti has acquired 21 percent of Prelios
after the Italian group raised fresh capital as part
of a plan to focus its business exclusively on real estate
services, two sources close to the matter said.
Confirming a press report that pushed shares in Prelios up
30.6 percent on Thursday, the sources said the group of
investors had bought rights to acquire Prelios shares during a
recently concluded 66.5 million euro ($73 million) rights issue.
($1 = 0.9063 euros)
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Valentina Za; editing
by Agnieszka Flak)