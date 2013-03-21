UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, March 21 Italian real estate asset management company Prelios said on Thursday talks aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and relaunching the company were still under way.
A report in La Repubblica on Thursday said investment fund Feidos was expected to finalise a debt restructuring deal with holding Camfin and a pool of banks to rescue Prelios.
The agreement would pave the way for a planned capital increase at the loss-making company of up to 185 million euros ($239.6 million), the paper said.
Prelios is controlled by Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera through Camfin.
($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources